Prince closed with 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 124-108 loss to the Bulls.

Prince was an inconsistent scorer over the first few weeks of the 2023-24 campaign, but he's been much more reliable since the start of December, scoring in double figures in six of his last eight appearances. During that time, he's averaged 12.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 32.1 minutes per game, all of which surpass his season-long averages. The 29-year-old profiled more as a streaming candidate earlier in the season, but he's had relatively sustained success this month.