Prince closed with 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 33 minutes during Sunday's 116-110 win over Portland.

With Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) unavailable, Prince has started all eight of his appearances this season. However, Prince has scored in double figures just three times and is averaging meager production elsewhere (1.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.1 steals-plus-blocks in 30.4 minutes per game). With Vanderbilt due to be back in a few weeks, Prince could lose all streaming appeal.