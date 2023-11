Prince totaled two points (1-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes during Sunday's 105-104 win over the Rockets.

Prince certainly wasn't shy with 11 shot attempts, so the Lakers are still giving him the green light. Prince's workload in November has been solid with 30.1 minutes per game in eight contests, but he's averaging just 7.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 three-pointers.