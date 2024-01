Prince will start Monday's game against the Thunder, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

McMenamin initially reported that Jarred Vanderbilt would enter the starting five in place of Prince, but coach Darvin Ham later stated that he misheard McMenamin's question during his pre-game press conference and confirmed that Prince would remain in the starting lineup. Prince is averaging 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists through six January appearances.