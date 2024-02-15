Prince amassed 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 138-122 win over the Jazz.

Prince earned the start Wednesday due to the absence of LeBron James (ankle), Cam Reddish (ankle) and Max Christie (ankle), ending as one of six Lakers players in double figures in scoring to go along with a trio of rebounds. Prince has been a valuable role player for Los Angeles in being able to shift between the bench and starting lineup this season, something that has been key for instances like Wednesday with a list of players inactive. Prince has reached double figures in scoring in two of his last four games and in four of his last seven appearances.