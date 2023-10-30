Prince recorded 20 points (7-17 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 41 minutes during Sunday's 132-127 overtime loss to the Kings.

After laying a goose egg in the last game, Prince bounced back with a very nice total. The Lakers desperately need an answer at the four while Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) is out, and if Prince can deliver lines like this more consistently, the team will be on track to improve on its 1-2 record.