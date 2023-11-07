Prince (knee) is healthy and will start Monday's game against Miami, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Prince returns to the starting lineup after a two game absence, sending Cam Reddish back to the bench. Prince will provide a superior injection of shooting to the Lakers' lineups
