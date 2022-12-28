Bryant provided 21 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 129-110 victory over the Magic.

Bryant notched yet another double-double as a starter, recording his second such outing in the last five games. Bryant has surpassed the double digit scoring mark in nine appearances this year, having hauled in 10 or more boards in four contests.