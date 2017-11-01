Lakers' Thomas Bryant: Assigned to G-League
Bryant was assigned to the G-League's South Bay Lakers on Wednesday.
Bryant provided 18 points, eight rebounds and two blocks during South Bay's only preseason game. It's likely he'll spend significant time in the G-League this year to get valuable in-game experience.
