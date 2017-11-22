Lakers' Thomas Bryant: Assigned to G-League
Bryant was assigned to the G-League on Wednesday.
Bryant has yet to see the court for the Lakers this season, so another stint in the G-League will allow him to get extended playing time and work on his overall development. Once recalled, Bryant will remain off the fantasy radar.
More News
-
Lakers' Thomas Bryant: Recalled from G-League•
-
Lakers' Thomas Bryant: Assigned to G-League•
-
Lakers' Thomas Bryant: Called up to NBA on Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Thomas Bryant: Assigned to G-League•
-
Lakers' Thomas Bryant: To enter starting five Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Thomas Bryant: Signs deal with Lakers•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...