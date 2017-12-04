Bryant was assigned to the G-League on Monday.

Bryant has yet to make his season debut with the Lakers, as he remains buried on the frontcourt depth chart. For that reason, he'll head back to the G-League, where he should have the opportunity to receive extended minutes and work on his overall development. Unless a few injuries occur, Bryant will remain a non-factor in fantasy leagues moving forward.

