Bryant was assigned to the G-League on Thursday.

Bryant has seen action in just one game with the Lakers this season, so he'll head to the G-League to work on his overall development in an in-game situation. Look for Bryant to continue to move back and forth between the two rosters, though his lack of playing time at the big league level will keep him off the fantasy radar.

