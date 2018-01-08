Lakers' Thomas Bryant: Assigned to G-League
Bryant was assigned to the G-League on Monday.
Bryant has seen a total of two minutes over the Lakers' last eight games, so he'll head to the G-League to play extended minutes and work on his overall development. Even when recalled, Bryant is buried on the frontcourt depth chart and won't be a viable fantasy target.
