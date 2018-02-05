Lakers' Thomas Bryant: Assigned to G-League
Bryant was assigned to the G-League's South Bay Lakers on Monday.
Bryant was last recalled from the G-League just over two weeks ago after averaging 20.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. He'll now return to South Bay with the expectation of playing in Monday's game against Maine.
