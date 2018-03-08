Lakers' Thomas Bryant: Assigned to G-League
Bryant was assigned to the G-League on Thursday.
Bryant saw a few garbage time minutes Wednesday against the Magic, but remains out of the rotation and is not someone to consider for fantasy purposes. He'll head back to the G-League on Thursday and should continue to log as much time there as possible to maximize his development.
