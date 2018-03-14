Lakers' Thomas Bryant: Assigned to G-League
Bryant was assigned to the G-League's South Bay Lakers.
Bryant continues to be called up and sent back down, though has seen just spot run with the Lakers, totaling 18 minutes since February and 33 minutes overall, contributing 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and a three-pointer. He'll presumably remain most productive in the G-League, where he averages 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 30.2 minutes.
