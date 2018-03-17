Lakers' Thomas Bryant: Assigned to G-League
Bryant was assigned to the G-League's South Bay Lakers and will be available for Saturday's contest against the Raptors 905.
Bryant was recalled from the G-League on Friday ahead of that day's game against the Heat, though didn't see the floor. He'll return to South Bay, where he sees significant run and can garner some in-game experience.
