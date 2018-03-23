Bryant was assigned to the G-League's South Bay Lakers and is expected to play in Friday's contest against the Memphis Hustle.

Though Bryant has struggled to find time at the NBA level, he's been a force in the G-League. With South Bay, he's averaging 19.6 points (59.2 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from three), 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 30.7 minutes per game.

