Lakers' Thomas Bryant: Assigned to G-League
Bryant was assigned to the G-League's South Bay Lakers and is expected to play in Friday's contest against the Memphis Hustle.
Though Bryant has struggled to find time at the NBA level, he's been a force in the G-League. With South Bay, he's averaging 19.6 points (59.2 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from three), 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 30.7 minutes per game.
More News
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...