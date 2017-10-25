Lakers' Thomas Bryant: Assigned to G-League
Bryant was assigned to the G-League on Wednesday, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Bryant has yet to see any action over the Lakers' first three games, so he'll drop down to the G-League in an effort to get the big man some more court time. This will likely occur often this season and with the depth ahead of Bryant in the frontcourt, he likely won't be fantasy relevant moving forward.
