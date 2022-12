Bryant supplied 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Monday's 130-104 loss to the Suns.

Bryant drained a season-high three triples in a blowout loss. He's seen a sizeable uptick in playing time in three straight contests (27.7 minutes), as Los Angeles continues to be without Anthony Davis (foot), and the team took a few more hits, as LeBron James (ankle) and Russell Westbrook (foot) were also ruled out prior to tipoff.