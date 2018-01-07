Bryant was recalled from the G League on Sunday, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Though Bryant has only appeared in two games for the Lakers this season, he could potentially be in line to see a handful of minutes Sunday. The Lakers waived backup center Andrew Bogut on Saturday and Larry Nance may not be able to suit up Sunday as he's battling the flu, thus leaving about 25-30 frontcourt minutes up for grabs.