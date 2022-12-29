Bryant chipped in 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and one block in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 112-98 loss to the Heat.

Bryant has been filling in as a starter for Anthony Davis (foot), and while it would've been unreasonable to think he'd deliver the same stats as Davis, he's been doing a job as the team's starting center. Over his last seven starts, Bryant has scored in double digits five times, has registered three double-doubles, and he's also shot an impressive 61.9 percent from the field.