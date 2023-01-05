Bryant finished with 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 112-109 victory over the Heat.

In his 10th straight start in place of Anthony Davis (foot), Bryant recorded his third game of 20-plus points and fell one rebound short of his sixth double-double. The big man's contributions were especially valuable Wednesday with LeBron James (illness) unable to play. Bryant has shot an impressive 64.4 percent from the field since moving into the starting unit in Davis' stead, and he is averaging 15.5 points, 10.0 boards and 1.5 assists over that stretch.