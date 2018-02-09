Bryant recorded 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and three blocks during Wednesday's loss at Reno.

Aside from struggling a little lately, the former Indiana product has been dominating the G-League and Wednesday was no different. He is averaging impressive numbers in his first stint in the league with 19.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest. With his skill-set, Bryant is very capable of providing monster numbers every night.