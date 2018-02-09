Lakers' Thomas Bryant: Dominating force
Bryant recorded 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and three blocks during Wednesday's loss at Reno.
Aside from struggling a little lately, the former Indiana product has been dominating the G-League and Wednesday was no different. He is averaging impressive numbers in his first stint in the league with 19.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest. With his skill-set, Bryant is very capable of providing monster numbers every night.
More News
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...