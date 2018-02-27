Lakers' Thomas Bryant: Double-double in win
Bryant added 27 points (12-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 14 rebounds, three assists and one steal during Sunday's 125-101 win over Santa Cruz.
Bryant led all in-game scorers while providing his eight double-double of the season. The first-year player from Indiana is very capable of scoring and rebounding at a high rate night in and night out, as his performance Sunday proves. Currently, Bryant is averaging an impressive 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for South Bay.
