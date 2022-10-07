Bryant supplied 18 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked hot across 26 minutes in Thursday's 114-99 loss to the Timberwolves.

Bryant makes a return to the Lakers after playing in 15 games for the team in his rookie season. In the ensuing four years in Washington, injuries were a consistent issue for Bryant. Aside from his 72-game 2018 season, he only played in 83 games over the next three seasons, with only 27 games played in 2021. If he can stay healthy, he'll be in an upside situation as a backup to Anthony Davis. Davis' work schedule usually involves a few rest days per month, which could give Bryant several spot starts throughout the year.