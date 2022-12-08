Bryant accumulated 16 points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-10 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 loss to Toronto.

Bryant was efficient with limited shots in this one, and he scored 10 of his 16 points from the charity stripe. The Indiana product has now scored in double figures in back-to-back contests. Bryant has enjoyed an uptick in playing time of late due to the absence of LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (illness), so he'll likely see his minutes take a hit when both stars return to full strength.