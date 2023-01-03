Bryant had 18 points (9-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 15 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Monday's 121-115 win over the Hornets.

Bryant made his ninth straight start in the absence of Anthony Davis (foot), and he recorded his fifth double-double over that span. Three of those efforts have come in his past four games, a stretch during which he is averaging 17.3 points and 12.5 boards while shooting an ultra-efficient 69.8 percent from the field. Bryant's role on offense has steadily grown (as evidenced by his season-high 17 shot attempts Monday), and he should remain a must-roster player in fantasy for as long as Davis remains out.