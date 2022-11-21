Bryant ended with 15 points (5-5 FG, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Sunday's 123-92 win over the Spurs.

Bryant had a perfect shooting night off the bench in Sunday's win. Although Anthony Davis had a huge night, he wasn't needed down the stretch, allowing Bryant to shine in a reserve role. The uptick in production after his season debut Friday is a good indication that Bryant could be an emerging fantasy value with the second unit. He's worth a speculative add in most formats.