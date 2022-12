Bryant (shoulder) racked up eight points (3-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 13 rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes during Friday's 134-130 loss to Charlotte.

Bryant's stock has risen considerably since Anthony Davis' (foot) injury, and although he's lacked the kind of offense that Davis can generate, Bryant's rebounding totals have been encouraging. Over four starts at center, Bryant has logged double-digit rebounds three times.