Bryant agreed to a one-year contract with the Lakers on Tuesday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Bryant appeared in only 37 games for Washington over the past two seasons while recovering from a torn ACL, and he'll join Los Angeles for the 2022-23 campaign. According to Haynes, the 24-year-old will have the chance to earn the starting job at center, which would allow Anthony Davis to see more run at power forward. Bryant saw limited run when available for the Wizards last year and averaged only 7.4 points and 4.0 rebounds in 16.3 minutes.