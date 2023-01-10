Bryant closed with 17 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal over 28 minutes during Monday's 122-109 loss to Denver.

Bryant led Los Angeles starters in scoring in the loss, finished second overall behind Russell Westbrook, who put up 25 points off the bench. Bryant also paced the team in boards with 10 to notch his sixth double-double over his past eight contests. Though he's offered very little in terms of defensive stats, Bryant has emerged as a valuable fantasy big man with per-game averages of 16.9 points and 10.5 rebounds while starting the past 13 games with Anthony Davis (foot) out of action. However, managers who have reaped the rewards of Bryant's success should be aware that Davis is expected to start ramping up his activity soon and could return to action by the end of the month, which would likely impact Bryant's role significantly.