Bryant left Friday's game late in the contest with a right shoulder injury, Janis Carr of the San Bernardino Sun reports.

Bryant has been playing great lately, with double-digit points in four straight outings prior to Friday, when he posted eight points and 13 rebounds prior to leaving. We'll see if he can get back for Sunday's contest at Dallas, but if the injury is long term in nature it'd be a big blow to a team that going to be without star center Anthony Davis (foot) for the foreseeable future. Bryant had been seeing his time in a starting role following the Davis injury.