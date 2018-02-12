Lakers' Thomas Bryant: Logs 28 points for South Bay on 13-of-15 shooting
Bryant put up 28 points (13-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 37 minutes for the G League's South Bay Lakers in their 131-127 overtime loss Sunday to the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Bryant was an absolute force in the paint, converting all 13 of his attempts from two-point range while supplying a number of dunks. With averages of 19.6 points (on 60.8 percent shooting from the field), 7.1 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers, 1.7 assists and 1.5 blocks across 26 appearances for South Bay this season, Bryant doesn't have much left to prove at the G League level. Nonetheless, with regular minutes not in the offing with the NBA team, Bryant could continue to stick around with South Bay for much of the next two months.
