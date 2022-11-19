Bryant finished with eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds and one block in 13 minutes during Friday's 128-121 victory over the Pistons.

Bryant will give the Lakers some size in the frontcourt that has been missing from early in the season. He didn't wait to make an impact in limited run and could see his role expand if he continues to play well and could be worth a stash spot in some of the deeper formats, but he's still being eased back in following a lengthy absence. Bryant has sported top-150 value on a per-36 basis in past seasons, so there's reason for optimism if his minutes increase.