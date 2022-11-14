Teammate Lonnie Walker said after Sunday's win over the Nets that Bryant (thumb) is expected to make his season debut in the Lakers' next game Friday against the Pistons, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Both Bryant and guard Dennis Schroder have missed the Lakers' first 13 games of the season while recovering from their respective thumb surgeries, but if Walker's comments are accurate, Los Angeles could be back at full strength for the first time all season later this week. Even if Bryant gets the green light to play this week upon being re-evaluated during practices over the next few days, it's not immediately clear if he'll step into a spot in head coach Darvin Ham's rotation. With Anthony Davis having seen the majority of his playing time at center this season, Bryant might only be in store for a limited role off the bench even if he's able to secure the backup job over the likes of Wenyen Gabriel and Damian Jones.