Bryant (thumb) will be active for Friday's game against the Pistons, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

Bryant logged a full practice Wednesday and was considered probable for the contest and is now entirely off of the injury report. His return to action coincides with Dennis Schroder's debut, meaning we could see the Lakers roster in full force Friday if LeBron James (groin) and Juan Toscano-Anderson (back) play. Bryant figures to share center minutes with Anthony Davis and Wenyen Gabriel.