Lakers' Thomas Bryant: Non-factor in NBA
Bryant tallied 1.5 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.4 assists across 15 games played with the Lakers in 2017-18.
Bryant teared it up in the G League as he averaged a double-double for most of the season but wasn't able to replicate it in the NBA. His season high of points came on the final day of the regular season when he produced six points. Given his production in the G League and his time with the Lakers, Bryant should be able to find a two-way contract when free agency opens this summer.
