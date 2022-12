Bryant (shoulder) is off the injury report for Sunday's Christmas Day showdown against the Mavericks, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Bryant left Friday's loss to Charlotte early due to a shoulder injury, but he'll be fine for Sunday. Since taking over as a starter in Anthony Davis' (foot) absence, Bryant is averaging 14.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 30.0 minutes.