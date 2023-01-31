Bryant recorded 18 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-7 FT), nine rebounds and one block in 27 minutes in Monday's 121-104 loss to the Nets.

Discounting his poor free-throw percentage, Bryant delivered his best fantasy line since his eye-popping 31-point, 14-rebound outing Jan. 22 in Portland, but it comes with the caveat that Anthony Davis (foot) was sitting out for injury management purposes in the front end of a back-to-back set. The Lakers may continue to bring Davis off the bench in the likely event that he's cleared to play Tuesday against the Knicks, but Bryant will almost certainly be in store for a reduction in playing time even if he maintains a starting role. In Davis' two appearances last week upon returning from a long-term absence due to the foot injury, Bryant handled 21- and 19-minute workloads.