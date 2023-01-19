Bryant chipped in eight points (4-7 FG), four rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 loss to the Kings.

Bryant started the new year with four double-doubles across his first five games, but he's fallen off considerably since then. Over his subsequent four contests, the big man is averaging a modest 8.8 points and 5.5 boards while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Part of the dropoff has to do with a decrease in playing time, as Bryant is averaging just 20.3 minutes in the four-game span compared to the 29.4 minutes he was averaging in his first 13 starts after Anthony Davis went down with a foot injury in mid-December. Bryant has remained in the starting lineup for now, but Wenyen Gabriel is getting more minutes and posting better production of late, averaging 13.0 points, 5.8 boards and 1.8 blocks across 26.8 minutes over Los Angeles' past four games.