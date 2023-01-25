Bryant recorded 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and seven rebounds over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 133-115 loss to the Clippers.

LeBron James (46 points) was the star of the show Tuesday, but Bryant remained consistent as the placeholder for Anthony Davis (foot). The Lakers are expected to get Davis back in action for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, so Bryant will presumably be headed back to the bench and should see a big reduction in his playing time moving forward.