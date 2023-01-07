Bryant notched 19 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Friday's 130-114 victory over Atlanta.

Bryant led the Lakers in rebounding in the contest, recording double-digit boards for the third time in his past four games. The big man has also scored at least 18 points in each game during that span, playing a crucial role in Los Angeles' four-game win streak. Bryant is a must-roster player in fantasy at the moment, though his role will inevitably lessen whenever Anthony Davis (foot) is able to return.