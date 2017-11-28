Lakers' Thomas Bryant: Recalled from G-League
Bryant was recalled from the G-League's South Bay Lakers on Tuesday.
Bryant has yet to play in the NBA this year, but has been getting significant run in the G-League. There, he's been seeing 29.8 minutes per game and averaging 20.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks while shooting 61.3 percent from the field and making 2.0 threes per game at a 40.0 percent clip.
