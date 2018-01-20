Bryant was recalled from the G-League's South Bay Lakers.

Bryant last saw NBA action Jan. 7 against the Hawks, when he entered the game for one minute. He plays a much more significant role in the G-League, where he averages 20.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks. He also knocks down 2.2 threes per game at a 40.7 percent clip.

