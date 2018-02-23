Lakers' Thomas Bryant: Recalled from G-League
Bryant was recalled from the G-League's South Bay Lakers on Friday in advance of Los Angeles' game against the Mavericks.
Bryant has only received spot minutes with LA this season, appearing in seven games, totaling nine points, four rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes. That said, he's been a prominent figure on the organization's G-League squad. With South Bay, he's averaging 19.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks across 29.9 minutes per game. He's also shooting 60.4 percent from the field and drilling 1.8 threes per game at a 36.3 percent mark.
