Lakers' Thomas Bryant: Recalled from G-League
Bryant was recalled from the G-League on Monday.
Bryant joined South Bay for two games over the weekend, a stretch where he averaged 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists. Despite being recalled Monday, Bryant remains outside the Lakers' regular rotation, so he'll have a tough time seeing the floor in a competitive contest. It wouldn't be surprising if Bryant was re-assigned later this week.
