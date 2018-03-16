Lakers' Thomas Bryant: Recalled from G-League
Bryant was recalled from the G-League's South Bay Lakers on Friday.
Bryant continues to be called up and sent down throughout the season. That said, he rarely sees time at the NBA level, playing a combined four minutes this month.
More News
