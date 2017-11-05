Bryant was recalled from the G-League on Sunday.

Bryant made his G-League debut on Saturday, posting 22 points (10-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and three blocks. He'll be recalled to the big club ahead of Sunday's tilt with the Grizzlies, though he's still buried on the frontcourt depth chart and isn't expected to receive significant run. That should keep him off the fantasy radar for now.