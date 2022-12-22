Bryant provided 17 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 134-120 loss to Sacramento.

Coach Darvin Ham is trying different combinations to offset Anthony Davis' (foot) absence, and Bryant has been a critical piece of the puzzle. Although LeBron James is working magic all over the floor, Bryant has been a frequent presence in the paint during the injury scenario. vver three consecutive starts, Bryant is averaging 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists.